The Willow Springs Community Foundations’ monthly free movie screening will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs, featuring the Abbott and Costello classic, “Africa Screams” (1949).
The cast of the 79-minute black and white film includes Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Clyde Beatty, Frank Buck, Max Baer, Buddy Baer, Hillary Brooke, Shemp Howard and Joe Besser.
Bud Abbott (Buzz Johnson) and Lou Costello (Stanley Livington) are joined by sometime-Stooges Shemp Howard (Gunner) and Joe Besser (Harry) and lovely Hillary Brooke (Diana Emerson), who would later join them for their regular weekly television show, said promoters.
Brooke is a crime boss looking for a certain map that’s in Bud and Lou’s possession, so she and the boys (including Shemp and Joe) journey to the jungles of darkest Africa to search for what the men think is a rare type of orangutan gargantua gorilla but actually, Hillary’s only hunting for a secret treasure trove of precious diamonds. When Abbott finds out what’s really going on, he becomes quite the self-centered businessman and is really funny and more mean than usual, promoters explained.
Some jokes include Costello getting locked in a cage with a lion, the humorous “I Lost My Pal” routine, and Lou tangling with cannibals. Real-life lion tamer/big game hunters Frank Buck and Clyde Beatty, and real life brothers, Max Baer (Grappler McCoy) and Buddy Baer (Boots Wilson), are also on hand to do their stuff.
All movies shown by the Willow Springs Community Foundation are intended to be suitable entertainment for families. The concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each.
