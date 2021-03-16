West Plains Council on the Arts will host a pair of workshops conducted by artist Tara Hensley, demonstrating how to create a poly burlap sunflower wreath. Participants may choose one of two sessions, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 or 27, in the Trillium Trust community room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The cost for the workshop is $48, with all supplies included. In this class, participants will create a sunflower wreath to hang on the front door as a warm welcome to guests. The wreath is made from poly burlap and natural burlap material. Three rows of sunny yellow petals will be backed by lime green leaves. The center is a ruffle, made with a natural chocolate burlap fabric. The finished size is about 26 inches x 26 inches.
Tara Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains. “For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days — rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me. Of course, I love frequenting vintage re-sale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items!” Space is limited to 10 only for each class. Best practices will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks to ensure the safety of attendees. Reserve a spot through Eventbrite by following the link on the WPCA Facebook event page, Sunflower Wreath #1 or #2; or call Paula at 1-417-293-2325.
