The West Plains Council on the Arts and Ozarks Small Business Incubator have partnered to bring quarterly art displays to the incubator, and the last exhibition features local artist Mark Wallen’s work through September, inside OzSBI’s first floor.
Visitors may view the display during OzSBI's business hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. COVID-19 safety policies are in place.
“Mark Wallen’s oil pastels create a feeling of nostalgia,” said Coordinator Janey Hale with the arts council. “The images glow, causing the viewer to want to explore more deeply.”
A Meet-the-Artist event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today Thursday in OzSBI’s lobby at 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains. The public is invited to attend, meet Wallen, and view and discuss pieces on display.
Guests will be asked to follow OzSBI’s COVID-19 safety policies while attending. Face masks will be required. Guests will be provided with a mask if they do not have one upon entering the incubator.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
A Missouri native, with a few years spent in Oklahoma and Texas, currently residing in Raymondville in Texas County, Mark Quentin Wallen is primarily self-taught.
His studies include time working with Wendy Ziegler at Missouri State University-West Plains; he also credits the encouragement and support of the “Ventures In Art” group in West Plains. He describes his style as somewhere between Realism and Impressionism. His goal is to move closer to realism without losing the mood present in his current works.
Wallen’s favorite artists range from the Hudson Valley school (George Inness) to Turner, to Andrew Wyeth.
“Like Wyeth, I could find a lifetime of work in the 25 miles around my home,” Wallen says. The influence of the Impressionists’ style on the artist can be seen in his “Home from the Hunt Empty Handed.” He likes color and unlike the Impressionists, feels that drawing and color are as important as light. Turner said, “If there was any color darker than black, he would use it.” The artist would agree.
Most of Wallen's work is in oil pastels on paper, and oil painting on canvas and canvas board. His themes revolve around trains, old houses, buildings and old vehicles. Most settings are rural in nature. Inspiration comes from his drives on country roads and youthful trips to his grandparents’ home in Oklahoma. His work is from memory or impressions of places. Pictures of vehicles or buildings augment his works.
While the mood of the works is of abandoned places, it is not a feeling of melancholy that drives the work – rather a fondness for history. Four years of work with the Forest Service while in college influenced the artist’s view of skies and trees. Snow is also a major theme in his creations. Each work has a story in it.
"It seems that I find out what my goal is when I get there,” Wallen said. “I sometimes feel like Robert Redford’s character in ‘The Natural’ on his late start to baseball when he is told people do not start out at his age in baseball. He replies that while other things happened in life, his mind was always on the game. That’s how I feel about painting – no matter what else I had to do in life, the desire and thought of painting was always there.”
For more information about the exhibit, contact OzSBI Program Administrator Brittany Simers at brittanysimers@ozsbi.com or WPCA Coordinator Janey Hale at jhale2129@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.