The West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host “Allure of the Masters,” an exhibition of works by local artist Regina Willard open to the public during regular hours from Nov. 11 through Dec. 15 at the West Plains Civic Center.
The exhibit will feature paintings inspired by artistic masters past and present, interpreted in Willard’s own style and language.
“All who paint aspire to paint like the great ones, those who made their mark in the world. They captured the subject in paint and moved their viewers by way of composition, value, color, texture and edges,” says Willard. “ ‘Allure of the Masters’ will be an exhibit that offers insight into who inspires and moves me to find and share my voice through painting.”
Willard’s desire and passion for painting started at an early age. Largely a self-taught artist, she gained knowledge of oil painting in her teen years and immediately fell in love with the medium. Painting for her is a release of a language spoken with a brush, she says. Her paintings are sparked by familiar surroundings, subjects she enjoys observing.
Willard has benefited from workshops taught by renowned artists she admired: Carolyn Anderson, Lori Putnam, Derek Penix, Kevin Beilfuss and, most recently, Anne Blair Brown. Willard says she has translated their knowledge into developing her own voice creating a language of her own into the canvas. Her style would be considered impressionistic with emphasis on brushwork and color.
“When I paint, I want to give something of myself, whether it be an emotion or feeling by way of a color or a mark made” says Willard. “I’m most intrigued by movement of paint and how a mark laying next to another in a different direction can give a subject life, drawing the viewer to engage in my work.”
Willard’s work has been exhibited in numerous juried and nonjuried shows in the Ozarks winning multiple awards including Best of Show. She teaches workshops on oil painting techniques throughout the year. More of her work is available on her website, reginawillard.com
WPCA will host a Meet the Artist event from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 in the civic center gallery. All are invited to attend, meet the artist and discuss the pieces. The exhibit is cosponsored by the West Plains Civic Center and West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding provided by Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
