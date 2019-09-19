A public space in Mtn. View has been beautified thanks to the efforts of a mother-daughter duo who are able to do what they love for a living — be creative.
Sally Robbins, Alton, and daughter Erin Bowden, Birch Tree, recently completed the first portion of a 55-foot-long mural commissioned by Karen Gaddy, owner of Touch of Whimsy boutique at the corner of West First Street and Oak Street.
The mural, four sets of wings about 7 feet to 9 feet tall, also provides a unique photo opportunity for shoppers and others strolling the shopping area. The butterfly, eagle, angel and dragon wings are painted at a height so people can stand between them and it appears they have wings.
They plan to add sets of smaller wings at a lower height next month for children to use.
Robbins’ and Bowden’s murals are done in a weatherproof latex paint. This one already had a coat of paint on it, which acted as a primer, preventing the second coat of paint from being soaked into the porous brick.
Bowden said it was challenging because they had to work around the texture of the brick.
“But it was worth it after seeing the people’s reaction,” she added. “It was great seeing the people come up to take pictures. That’s the big payoff.”
Bowden said she had done art as a hobby her entire life and was a tattoo artist in Birch Tree for seven years. She closed her shop in March and has been making a living doing commissioned work with Robbins since.
Her first jobs, as a teenager, were painting Christmas scenes on business windows, which her mother suggested as a way to earn extra spending money.
Other painting jobs carried out by the pair have included the now-closed Movie Central video store in Alton, which was their first job as professionals, murals on the Oregon County courthouse in Alton and the window painting at Bring Your Own Dog (BYOD) at the dog-washing business on West Main in West Plains.
Sometimes the job calls for prep work like sketching out designs on a grid. They charge by the hour, and try to do quality work while staying affordable.
They have also crafted signs and made signs and other items like jewelry, and a lot of their work comes in from word-of-mouth, and advertise themselves as freelance artists. Robbins can be reached at 293-4289 for job estimates.
They take suggestions from customers who might offer an example of a specific design, while putting their own spin on it.
While both of them put paint to wall, Bowden admits her mother takes care of most of the business end of things, while she handles the design aspect.
“Erin is very creative. She can pretty much look at something and copy it,” Robbins said.
“She has been doodling since the age of 2 and painting since she was 15,” she added. “It’s a blessing to work with her.”
