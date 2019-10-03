At 7 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 12 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Arts on the Avenue will present “Charlotte’s Web” at the Avenue Theatre.
Advance tickets are on sale at West Plains Music and at Colasanti’s on the Square or online at theavenuetheatre.org for $7 per person or $6 for groups of 10 or more. At the door, tickets will be $8 or $7 for seniors, students and veterans.
The play, based on the classic novel by E.B. White, will tell the beloved story of a friendship between a pig and a spider, as well as the lengths the spider will go to save her friend from becoming bacon, said promoters.
In addition to telling the story onstage, the cast and crew encourage readers, young and old, to read or reread the book. Theatergoers will have a chance to win one of two hardback copies of White’s book, as well as a 24-inch by 36-inch show poster with a frame, currently on display at the West Plains Public Library and the library at West Plains Elementary School.
Entry forms for the drawing will be in the show’s program. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 20. The cast, in conjunction with Thrivent Financial and The Book Nook, will also donate a copy of the book to several area schools and public libraries.
For more information, contact Director Wade Mattsfield 256-3407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.