West Plains city officials announced a decision Friday afternoon to restrict activities at the civic center to help minimize the public’s potential exposure to the new coronavirus.
Through March 31, and possibly longer, events with an expected attendance of 250 or more will be canceled or postponed. This includes Saturday’s BrewFest fundraiser for the West Plains Council on the Arts, as well as the Cystic Fibrosis Music Show, for which country musician Joe Nichols was to play March 21.
The move is intended to be a proactive effort to minimize exposure the the new coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
“We recognize that this decision affects our many visitors and valued customers at the civic center, and for some promoters it will create immense hardship,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn. “But our top priority must be the health and well-being of our community, and we feel this is absolutely the right thing to do.”
According to city officials, the civic center and city of West Plains “are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution to safeguard the health and safety of the general public, civic center and Missouri State University-West Plains staff, and all visitors to the civic center. The center belongs to both the city of West Plains and MSU-WP.
City officials continue to communicate with local and national public health officials, they said, and are taking the precautions due to public health concerns surrounding large-scale events.
Both BrewFest and the Cystic Fibrosis Music Show will be rescheduled, said organizers of both events, and all tickets previously purchased will be honored when they are rescheduled.
“The West Plains Council on the Arts wishes to thank everyone in advance for supporting the work of the arts council through BrewFest, our signature event and primary fundraiser each year,” organizers said.
“For your convenience, our online giving portal is available through our Facebook page where you can send a tax-deductible donation. As always, your support is deeply appreciated.”
More information about the West Plains BrewFest can be found at the event’s Facebook page, by emailing Terri Combs at terricomb@gmail.com or calling 505-0812.
West Plains Cystic Fibrosis Association volunteers Lois and Rick Frazier stopped by the Quill to deliver the news. Visibly saddened, but understanding of the situation, they are reassuring ticket holders and donors that the show will go on — eventually.
"We are complying with the city's decision, and we will be working with Joe Nichols' people to find another date," said Lois. She added that, in addition to the tickets purchased for the show, and those purchased for the gun giveaway are still good and will be accepted. Items donated for auction will be held until the event.
"Everything will be the same, just at a different date," she said. "There's just a lot of different schedules to work with, but once we figure out a date, we will let everyone know."
Other postponed events include America’s Best Pageant, scheduled for Saturday; Joe & Nick’s VCR Party, March 24; and the John Conlee Show on March 26.
The Catholic Youth Conference scheduled for March 25 through 27 will be canceled for the year.
In each case, civic center officials will work with the individual promoters to find alternative dates to hold their events, and to answer any questions they may have in order to reschedule.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this very challenging time,” said Stehn. “This is now a global crisis, and we want to do everything we can do protect our citizens.”
