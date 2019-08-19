Quilters and quilt enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the Hootin an Hollarin Quilt Show Sept. 19, 20 and 21, in Gainesville.
One highlight of Ozark County’s Hootin an Hollarin Festival, according to organizers, is showing off the awesome quilts created by the ladies, men and children as old as 90 and young as 9 who spend many hours creating works of art in cloth. The show is said to be an inspiration to those who have yet to catch the bug of quilting.
All quilters of all abilities are encouraged to bring their creations for visitors to admire. The only requirement is that it has never been in the Hootin an Hollarin Quilt Show before, said organizers. Antique quilts for display are welcome if there is room and the quilts are not judged.
Quilts to be judged need to be brought between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 18 to The Meeting Place on Third Street, just four doors off of the square; ook for the quilt show banner out front.
Entries may be made in 10 categories to cover anything quilters can quilt. Organizers also have special ribbons: Judges; Choice, Best in Show, Peoples’ Choice and one for the 2019 Hootin an Hollarin theme, “A Trip Back When.”
For information, contact Lily Branco 417-679-3163, lilybranco@hotmail.com
