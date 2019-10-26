The STARS Foundation will present the final two regular performances of “Frozen Jr.” at 3 and 7 p.m. today, and an encore performance at 7 p.m. Friday, all at the Melba performing arts theater in Houston.
Frozen Jr. is a Disney production based on the 2018 Broadway musical. The 60-minute version includes all the memorable songs from the film, plus five from the Broadway production, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage, according to official promotions.
Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door and may be purchased online at www.thestarsfoundation.org under “upcoming events” or reserved by calling or texting at 417-217-9430.
The STARS Foundation is a fine arts school located in Cabool and encompasses six counties within a 120-mile radius. The school fosters individual growth by offering music, dance, theater, art and languages, while at the same time cultivating self-confidence through hard work and dedication. Visit our website at www.thestarsfoundation.org and ‘Like’ our Facebook page to keep up with classes and events.
