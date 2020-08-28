Tim Tebow is one of the most famous football players to ever fail in the NFL.
Before playing professional football Tebow enjoyed phenomenal success at the University of Florida. He became the first sophomore in history to be awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy. During his junior and senior years, he led the Gators to back-to-back 13-1 seasons. When his college career ended, he held the Southeastern Conference’s all-time records for both passing efficiency and total rushing touchdowns.
However, once he arrived in the NFL, Tebow never lived up to all the hype and hope people had for him... or did he? In 2013 he gave a speech at Lake Michigan College. Tebow spoke about his future.
He said, “What I want to do with my life is impacting lives. When a kid in a hospital is fighting for his life and I’m trying to win a football game, what really matters? This game isn’t as important as a lot of us make it out to be. If I can give him a little bit of hope, I can do something that matters. That’s what I want my legacy to be about. That’s how I want to be remembered.”
Despite not making it in the NFL, Tebow is recognized for making a difference. In fact, in a survey by Forbes magazine shortly after his football career ended, he was named America’s most influential athlete. The magazine explained his significance this way: “His clean living and public religious values make him a role model for many, even if they render him polarizing in some quarters.”
Acknowledging the recognition Tebow said, “That’s a huge honor. I see it as a great responsibility to be a role model for future generations. That’s something I care about more than winning football games. If I can take the game of football and… go to hospitals and make kids smile—I’ll be doing things that matter.”
No one will be surprised that, as a fellow Christian, I admire Tebow. What impresses me most is not what he says about his faith, but how he lives it. He knows that he has not been put on earth to earn accolades and money, but to be a positive role model.
esus put it this way, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:28, NLT) Jesus’ point was that greatness is not measured in success, but service. Those who want to be great must serve.
Tebow is inspirational because his focus is on making a difference, not on making a name for himself. Few have Tebow’s athletic ability, but all of us can learn something significant from a man who enjoys remarkable success even when he fails.
