Singers for Jessica’s Friends are sought to begin practicing as they prepare to open for the 32nd annual Cystic Fibrosis Concert featuring Joe Nichols. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 in the West Plains Civic Center.
Jessica’s Friends has been a significant part of the concert each year since it began, said event organizers. Children and teenagers of all ages are invited to take part. Organizers encourage any youth who has not taken part before and would like to participate to join this year.
Practices will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 and March 15 at West Plains Elementary School and at 6 p.m. March 20 at the civic center. Children will sing under the direction of Diane Reed.
“They know how to start the evening off and sett the mood for Joe Nichols to take the stage,” said organizers, noting Jessica’s Friends is considered by many a highlight of the evening.
Tickets to the concert are on sale now at K-Kountry 95, all banks in West Plains, the civic center, West Plains Daily Quill, West Plains Music, West Plains Savings & Loan, First National Bank and Liberty Bank in Mtn. View, Dora School, Regina Voyles in Winona, Mike Coatney in Willow Springs, First National Bank Willow Springs, Sara Honeycutt in Cabool, Circle M, Mtn. Grove or to charge by phone 256-8123.
For more information or to make a donation for the auction or a financial contribution, call Lois Frazier at 256-5388.
