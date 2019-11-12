The Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra (SOCO) will present a concert, “Haydn Mozart at the Star” at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Star Theater in Willow Springs.
The group of 35 young musicians has been sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council since the orchestra was organized by Director Danyal Sallee five years ago. At that time the average age of the members was 10 years old; now it is 15.
Over 90% of the original members continue to perform with the Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra. As a result, Sallee remarks, “they have grown up together playing music.”
SOCO presents two concerts each year and have performed preconcert music for the Springfield Symphony for the past three years. Four members of the group were recently selected for the first violin section of the Western Regional Honors Orchestra at Southwest Baptist University.
The title “Haydn Mozart at the Star” is a play on the names of two well-known composers, said Sallee. The concert will feature chamber performances including “I’d Love to Tell the Story” and “Be Thou My Vison,” both arranged by Catherine McMichael; trio performances written by Cremont and Pleyel; and a quartet playing Haydn.
The full orchestra and the chamber orchestra will perform “Adagio by Albinoni,” attributed to Tomaso Albinoni but actually composed by Remo Grazotto; Haydn’s “Finale from Symphony No. 12”; and Mozart’s “Symphony No. 23” and “Allegro Spiritoso.”
Members of the youth orchestra include musicians from West Plains, Willow Springs, Pomona, Mtn. Grove and Ava in Missouri, and Mtn. Home, Ark. The group is conducted by Heath Rhodes. Adult members Carrie Jankowski, Brandy Taylor and Karen Bates-Crouch also assist with the program.
The Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council and fully funded through donations from local patrons. For more information on the Willow Springs Arts Council and its many activities, check out our website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or visit “Willow Springs Arts Council” on Facebook.
Tickets will be available at the door and cost $7 for adults; while children younger than 12 will be admitted free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.