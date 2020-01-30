There were 24 entries in this year’s Quilting and Textile Arts Competition Show at the Harlin Museum, split equally in the adult and youth divisions, said officials.
Along with items from the museum’s permanent collection, quilts, clothing, and decorative and practical items made by local crafters will be on display through Feb. 9 at the museum, 405 Worcester St. in West Plains. Visitors may view the displays during business hours from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The exhibit will also be spotlighted, along with winners, during the museum’s February Gala Night, from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Best of Show was awarded to Alma Pruett of Cabool for her “Blue Stack & Wack” quilt.
Other adult division winners in quilting: first place, Dee Graham of Pomona for “Purple Heart,” second place, Kaye Huff of West Plains for “Tranquility 3” and third place to Alma Pruett for “Light & Dark Christmas.”
A Special Merit Award was given to Gena Stout of West Plains for her entry, “Shibori Indigo Quilt,” demonstrating the Japanese Shibori dyeing technique.
In the Textile Arts Category, firs place went to Gena Stout of West Plains for her knitted garment “Transformational Wrap,” second place went to Geraldine Richardson of Houston for her embellished wall hanging “Butterfly Spring,” third place went to Stout for her handwoven tunic “Purple Passion” and an honorable mention also went to Stout for her handwoven rug entry “Sentimental Memories.” The rug was woven from men’s neckties that the artist collected from her grandfather, father, husband and son.
A second honorable mention was awarded to Angela Bullard of West Plains for her felted wool landscape “Fuchsia Sky.”
In the youth division, the top winner of the $100 Warren-Gentry Memorial Award went to Alexis McGhee of West Plains for her quilt entry, “Cats.”
First place in the youth quilting category went to Olivia Wood of Willow Springs for her quilt “Rosebud” and second place went to Myles McGhee of West Plains for his entry “The Farm Quilt.”
In the youth textile arts category, first place was awarded to Jackson Hufstedler of West Plains for his crocheted entry “Americana Infant Blanket,” second place went to Clark Martin of West Plains for his entry “Patchwork Pillow,” third place went to Lily Dixon of West Plains for her embroidered handmade garment “Flower Apron,” an honorable mention went to Rylee Brown of West Plains for her crocheted hat “No. 1” and a second honorable mention went to Gabby Voshell of West Plains for her entry “Rag Skirt.”
