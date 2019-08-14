Auditions for the upcoming production Avenue Theatre production, ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the theatre, 307 Washington Ave. West Plains.
Performances of the two-act dramatization of the classic E.B. White children’s novel will be given Oct. 10 through 13.
The production will require about 16 roles including at least one girl, one boy, four men and four women. In addition to the 16 parts, the production also has room for a large number of ensemble parts of all ages, male and female.
Director Wade Mattsfield notes that, while children are welcome to be part of the cast, the majority of the roles will be for adults. Auditions are open to the whole community, though for the children’s’ roles, the minimum age will be those going into sixth grade.
Potential cast members auditioning should be prepared to go through a few acting exercises and do a cold reading, either from the script or from another source.
For more information contact Wade Mattsfield, 256 3407 or immanuellwp@centurytel.net.
