A Mother Son Fright Night hosted by Rubydoo’s Vintage Event Center will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the event center, 9240 County Road 9190 off ZZ Highway about three miles east of West Plains.
Boys age newborn through 16 are invited, escorted by their mother, grandmother, aunt or other special role model.
Cost is $20 per escort and son and $5 for each additional son. Hot dogs and s’mores will be served and entertainment includes music and a costume contest and there will be photo opportunities throughout the evening. Proceeds from the annual event go to support cystic fibrosis research.
Tickets may be reserved by submitting a completed reservation form and payment at West Plains Floral and Balloonery at 211 W. Broadway, or print a form and mail it to Rubydoo’s Vintage Events.
For more information, call 293-1331 and speak to Ruby.
