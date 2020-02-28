The Avenue Theatre is getting a much needed Hollywood facelift.
The work started in January of this year, and will continue through early April. Then the art deco gem at 307 Washington Ave. in West Plains will be ready for its close up.
“It’s taken us years to be in a position to make these improvements, “ said Avenue Theatre Treasurer Judy Murray.
This round of work includes a new main stage curtain, new carpeting in the lobby and auditorium, repairing the plaster and completely repainting the entire auditorium, as well as the lobby. New light fixtures also don the walls.
For the first time in its history as a live theater, the Avenue will also have a proper light/sound booth. A portion of the former projection room is being converted for that use. In addition to giving the technicians a better vantage point for productions, this move also opens up 24 seats that were previously unable to be sold.
Spearheading the construction efforts is the Avenue Theatre building manager, Alison Jones. Her husband Marvin has also put countless hours of labor into the projects.
“It is a labor of the heart for sure. Building a beautiful space for creation to take place is something we all take very seriously here,” said Jones.
Avenue Theatre officials expressed their “deepest gratitude” to the community, because without its support through show attendance and financial donations, the repairs would not be possible. It’s always important show the community how its money is being used, theater officials note, adding that when people can see noticeable improvements, it is much easier to convince them to continue their support.
The public will get have the opportunity to see the Avenue Theatre in all of its new glory at the upcoming production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which opens at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13. Additional showtimes and dates are 7 p.m. March 14, 17, 19, 20 and 21, and 3 p.m. March 15 and 22. Tickets are available at West Plains Music, online at avenuetheatre.org and at the box office the days of the show.
For more information about the Avenue Theatre visit theavenuetheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.