This week Plain Spoken Car Talk will take a look at checking the life of brake pads: Proper brake pad maintenance is not only critical for helping a car last, but also for the safety of the driver.
Simply put, a vehicle’s brakes are what enables it to slow down and stop.
There is no specific schedule for replacing brake pads, according to cars.com. That means it is a good idea to check them regularly to help determine the amount of wear and tear.
Brake pad wear depends on where and how the auto is driven. For example, if you drive in urban areas, brake pads may wear out faster than they would if driven on rural roads due to the stopping and starting of city traffic.
Setting a reminder on a cell phone is an excellent way to maintain a regular schedule of checking brake pads. Information about specific brake pad requirements can be found the vehicle’s owner’s manual.
- Let brakes cool for at least an hour before working with them. Even a quick trip to the store can make brakes incredibly hot.
- Look through the holes of the wheel with a flashlight.
- Brake pads will be housed in the caliper, which looks like a sort of clamp on the disc behind the wheel.
- Visually inspect the pads. If they appear to be less than 1/4” thick, it’s time to replace them. Some brake pads will have a wear indicator slot down the center of the pad. If the slot is gone or barely visible, its time for replacement.
- Be sure to check the pads on all four wheels to ensure even wear.
There are some other important ways to monitor brake pads: Listening for noises like grinding, growling, or squealing is vital. Vibration in the brake pedal or steering wheel is another sign of worn brake pads. If the driver feels vibration in the steering wheel or notices a vibrating sensation when pressing the brake pedal, it’s time for the vehicle to be taken to a trusted mechanic for a thorough inspection.
Also take the time to check the brake fluid during the inspection of the brake pads.
- Pull the hood release lever (located in the cabin, typically in the lower left portion of the dash.
- Locate the under hood release latch (location on specific vehicles can be found in the owner’s manual).
- Locate brake master cylinder reservoir, usually mounted on or near the engine compartment, almost directly in front of the brake pedal. There will be a round cap on top.
- Clean the top of the reservoir carefully. A small amount of dirt falling into fluid can cause the internal seal of the master cylinder to fail.
- Open the top of the brake fluid reservoir.
- Make sure the brake fluid level is within half an inch of the cap.
- Check the color of the brake fluid. It should be between clear and light gold. If it is very dark, it needs to be replaced.
These simple maintenance steps can ensure the health of a vehicle’s brake system, and help car owners avoid costly, preventable repairs.
