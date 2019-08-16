The 36th annual Antique and Classic Car Show in Mammoth Spring, Ark., is set for Aug. 31. Gates open at 9 a.m.
Entries are $25 per car and judging will be at 11 a.m. by year class.
Dash plaques will given to the first 50 registrants and trophies will be awarded for first, second and third places. Awards will also be given for People’s Choice, Furthest Distance and Best of Show. Admission is free.
A motorcycle show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Main Street., and a cruise in will be held at 5:30 p.m., traveling from Mammoth Spring north across the state line to Thayer, Mo., and then to Spring Dipper Ice Cream for a treat.
Call 870-710-0918 for details.
