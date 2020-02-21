This week, Plain Spoken Car Talk will take a look at checking another vital fluid to keep an automobile in good running condition.
Just as your engine uses oil to lubricate and cool its internals, automatic transmissions use specially designed transmission fluid for the same purpose.
Conventional automatic transmissions, dual-clutch automatics and continuously variable automatic transmissions each use a specific type of transmission fluid. The exact fluid type for each vehicle can be found in the owner’s manual.
Checking the transmission fluid is not difficult or time consuming, and should be done roughly every 5,000 miles.
Before beginning the automobile needs to be parked on a flat, level surface.
- Start the engine.
- Locate the hood release inside the cabin (typically located on the lower left portion of the dash).
- There is a secondary latch under the hood that will prevent it from fully opening (location can be found in the owner’s manual).
- Locate the dipstick (make sure it is the transmission dipstick and not the oil dipstick; the transmission dipstick is usually farther back in the engine bay).
- Pull out the dipstick, wipe it clean and replace it.
- Wait 30 seconds.
- Visually check the fluid level against the “full,” “low” and “fill” marks on the dipstick.
- Hold the dipstick in front of a white paper towel. A reddish-pink color is healthy, while brownish-red is in need of replacement. If the fluid is dark brown or black, see a professional mechanic immediately.
- Replace the dipstick.
- Press down firmly on the hood, ensuring it latches with no wiggle.
Next week Plain Spoken Car Talk will walk readers through proper brake pad inspection.
