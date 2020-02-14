For the next eight weeks The Quill will run a series about DIY automotive maintenance.
A caution to all the mechanics and “car people”: this series is geared towards readers who lack specific, technical knowledge of the inner workings of an automobile. The processes will be broken down into their most simple form, and proper, technical jargon, will, for the most part, be abandoned.
For people who do not spend their time on a crawler, under a car, with a wrench in one hand and a flashlight in the other, it can seem intimidating when someone is throwing foreign information at the them. It is a similar experience to pulling a layperson off the sidewalk and having a physicist explain quantum mechanics.
So to all of the experts, please accept this apology, for it is certain that words such as “yellow thing” and “doohickey” will be seen in this series.
Without further ado, the maiden voyage of this column will address checking the oil in a vehicle.
Think of motor oil as the lifeblood of your car’s engine. Checking it on a regular basis is a key part of keeping your engine running well and getting the most miles out of it.
The oil lubricates the engine’s internal moving parts, keeping them from wearing too quickly. It also helps keep the engine clean, by preventing dirt buildup, and helps keep it from overheating.
Checking the oil level is a quick, easy job that is recommended to be performed once per month.
All you need is a paper towel, and your car’s owner’s manual if you have any questions.
First, check the owner's manual and follow the automaker's recommendations. Some newer cars have electronic oil monitors and don't have traditional dipsticks for manual inspection.
The ideal time for checking the oil is prior to driving for the day, or at least 10 minutes after the engine is shut off.
- Ensure the car is parked on level ground.
- Pull the hood release lever (Located inside the cabin, typically on the lower left portion of the dash).
- Under the hood is a latch that will prevent the hood from opening completely. (The exact location under the hood latch release can be found in the owner’s manual).
- Locate the dipstick and pull it out (This is usually a yellow ring shaped thing that an index finger fits perfectly into).
- Wrap the paper towel around the dipstick at the top (bottom of the yellow part) and wipe to the tip to
remove any oil.
- Replace the dipstick in the tube it was previously removed it from.
- Wait 30 seconds (Definitely count by “Missouris” and not “Mississippis”).
- Pull the dipstick all the way out again.
- Look at the top of the “oil streak.” Indicators near the bottom of the stick will show if the oil is low, good, or high (Explanation of the indicators for specific vehicles can be found in the owner’s
manual).
- Look at the oil on the dipstick. It should be brown, not black, and free of particulates.
- Wipe a little off with the index finger and use the thumb to rub it a bit. It should feel thin and smooth
(If it feels thick or gritty, it’s time to replace the oil).
- Use your paper towel to wipe the dipstick clean.
- Put the dipstick back in its tube (Make sure it is completely inserted).
- Firmly close the hood (Make sure it is completely latched and doesn’t move at all).
Next week’s Plain Spoken Car Talk topic will be about checking transmission and brake fluid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.