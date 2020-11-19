Arvest Bank has awarded a $500 prize to West Plains High School English teacher Tracie Joiner as part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign.
A total of 157 awards, totaling $78,500, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.
“Mrs. Joiner truly has changed children’s lives through her love for teaching!” said her nominator. In addition to teaching English and honors English, Joiner sponsors the high school Beta Club.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched Oct. 5. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“Arvest celebrates Ms. Joiner, and is so happy to recognize her in this way,” said Arvest marketing specialist Brandy Garcia. “We hope this prize makes her job a little easier.”
“We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve,” Garcia added. “We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play.”
