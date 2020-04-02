Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) announced it expects to release first quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening April 21.
Management will conduct a live conference call to review the information beginning at 9 a.m. that day. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 866-298-7926 and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 5979394. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $21.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
