Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty has welcomed Karolina Kemski as one of its newest realtors.
Kemski graduated with a degree in industrial electronics and found her love for learning and organization leading her to the field of business administration. That developed into a passion for real estate after she purchased her first home, remodeled, then sold it.
“Being successful with this process gave me the joy to continue in this field,” Kemski explained. “Ever since that moment, I developed a passion for real estate – which is what keeps me buying and selling on my own. This passion has stuck with me from a very young age through adulthood and I look forward to continuing this passion with Century 21.”
She said she was inspired to move to the area after visiting her sister and her sister’s family over many years, and seeing the beauty of Missouri.
“I decided to move here and continue my passion for real estate. I am incredibly excited to help you find your dream home or sell your property,” said Kemski. “I believe in dedication, determination and communication; therefore, I am confident I can help you achieve your goals. I look forward to meeting warm, caring and friendly people like you.”
In her free time, Kemski enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading and exercising. Through her reading, she found a quote from motivational speaker and self-help author Tony Robbins that fuels her belief that she and her clients will find success: “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into visible.”
To learn more about buying a home or selling real estate, contact Kemski at Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty, 255-2121; by cell phone, 255-5530; or by email, karolinarealtorc21@gmail.com.
