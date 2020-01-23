United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty has welcomed Oregon County native Morgan Cotham to its team of realtors.
Cotham was born and raised in the Ozarks, having grown up on her family farm in Oregon County raising beef cattle and growing an organic garden.
She and her husband Stefan have been married for nine years and have two children. She enjoys spending time with her family, horseback riding, hunting and fishing on the Spring River, Eleven Point and the North Fork of the White River, as well as hiking in the Mark Twain National Forest.
Cotham says she and Stefan always knew Oregon County is where they would raise their family and live a simple country lifestyle.
According to company officials, Cotham is hard working and lives by her strong Christian values, and is a wealth of information about the Missouri Ozarks when it comes to farming and country living. She loves serving others and would love to show prospective buyers the charms of Ozark living today, they added.
Call Cotham at United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty in West Plains, 256-1000.
