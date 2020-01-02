L&R Industries Inc. a major area employer and stalwart of industry in our region, has just completed the purchase and acquisition of two successful area businesses.
Beehler Corporation of Mtn. Grove has now become L&R Industries: Beehler Division, and Stilley Electric of Willow Springs will now operate as L&R Industries: Electrical Division.
Beehler Corporation has been an important part of L&R’s extended community for decades and is a world-class manufacturer and supplier of metal stampings, assemblies, engineered hinges, hardware and fabricated metal parts, said company officials.
“We’re extremely proud to be joining forces with this great company,” said Chris Oravec, chief operations officer for L&R Industries. “We expect to retain their great people, and with their help we’ll continue to grow, and that means more opportunity for them and everyone on the team. With Beehler now under local ownership, it’ll be a positive for the community.”
Stilley Electric has been a trusted commercial and industrial electrical contractor in the region since the early 2000s, with extensive skills and capabilities that are critical to area businesses.
“L&R has worked on projects with Stilley for years, and they’ve been an important vendor for us, too,” Oravec tells us. “It makes great sense to make them part of our team. They’re good people, and we’re glad to have them on board.”
Terry Jones, chief financial officer at L&R, has strong feelings about these companies joining the L&R family of industries.
“L&R’s owners have always called this area home, and they know how important it is to do our best to keep and create good jobs for good people in our area. They intend to grow these companies and that will bring local opportunity for folks around here,” he said.
L&R Industries serves customers locally, regionally and nationwide, and is now expanding into international markets. With these latest acquisitions, L&R now operates 8 integrally related divisions to provide an amazingly wide array of services to industry.
The divisions are: Collapsible Steel Reels; Mechanical Steel Tubing; Material Processing Systems; Industrial Millwright Services; Metal Fabrication; Crane Services; Electrical and Beehler Division. They also own and operate a separate company, L&R Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.