Founded in 1903 in Pine Bluff, Ark., Simmons Bank served the community for over 100 years.
First started with a deposit of $3,338.22, Simmons has grown to hold over $20.8 billion in total assets with more than 3,000 associates across seven states. According to Community President John Plummer, the bank takes pride in being a community bank with the strength of premier banks in the region.
“By investing in our neighbors, Simmons Bank empowers local leadership to make decisions at the local level,” said Plummer. He added that for more than 100 years, the bank has worked hard to help make its customers’ dreams come true such as buying a home, starting a business or simply having the ability to manage money safely and securely.
Through its history, the bank has had the great privilege of partnering with many financial institutions that share similarities with Simmons Bank, including a rich history of outstanding customer service and a commitment to the communities which the bank calls home, said Plummer.
Recently, Simmons Bank acquired Landmark Bank, the main branch of which first opened in 1999 and is located at 1802 K Highway.
According to Plummer, the growth has allowed the bank to substantially enhance the company’s ability to provide innovative and quality financial products and services to its customers.
Simmons Bank also has an ATM at 1540 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains and full service locations at 1599 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains, which is temporarily closed; 925 Business U.S. 60 in Willow Springs, temporarily closed; 105 W. Sixth St. in Mtn. View; 165 Main St. in Mammoth Spring, Ark.; 800 Ozark St. in Cabool, temporarily closed; and 1438 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston.
Full service hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Drive thru hours are extended on those days by an hour, opening at the same time, and drive thru services are available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. ATMs are available 24 hours a day.
For more information call the main branch, 256-2626.
