As concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow, many companies are looking into ways for their employees to work from home. Small businesses in rural areas, however, face challenges in attaining that goal.
The resources to make that work could be difficult to find, and with current rural internet infrastructure, might even be impossible.
“You are really going to need high-speed internet to effectively work from home,” said Richard Ingalls, chief operations officer with InTouch Tech Solutions in West Plains. “Speeds of at least 25 megabit per second download speed are ideal.” He said the speeds should be easy to obtain for a person living inside West Plains city limits, but for those who live outside city limits, getting those speeds may not be possible.
According to Broadband Now, an internet service provider comparison company, 48.9% of people in Howell County have access to internet speeds of 25 mbps or faster. But in Ozark County that percentage is as low as 12.6%.
“With low internet speeds it makes working from home really hard, if not impossible,” Ingalls said.
But, he added, a high download speed is only one factor to consider. Other factors include having high upload speeds — the speed of information a user’s computer is sending out — and a low ping.
In networking terms, ping refers to the reaction time of a connection between computers. Reaction times are typically measured in milliseconds and the lower the time, the faster the response.
According to Ingalls, the only high-speed internet available in many rural areas, due to a lack of supporting infrastructure, is satellite internet.
“The problem with satellite internet is not necessarily download speeds, but its high ping,” he explained. The limitation exists thanks to the laws of physics: Signal speeds are limited by the speed of light. Since signals have to be sent to a communication satellite about 22,000 miles from earth’s equator, and then back again, it takes more time than it would for a signal sent through a wired or wireless network connection.
Ingalls also said wireless data networks provided by mobile phone companies may not have set data limits — but they may lower download speeds if they think a customer uses too much data.
“It might be possible to work from home, if you’re not using too much data,” he said.
If internet speeds are not a problem, then setup of an internet-connected home office should be rather easy and relatively inexpensive, said Ingalls, noting most of the set up involves software.
“If you’re technologically-inclined you might be able to do a remote work setup for yourself without too much trouble, or your company might set it up for you,” Ingalls explained. “For us to do it, the work-at-home setup typically costs a few hundred dollars, but for other setups it could be more. It all depends on what you want to be able to do.”
Ingalls said his work-at-home service is primarily for accountants, lawyers, paralegals and administrators, or anyone who can do their work remotely.
For employers who have concerns about employees working in an office environment or feel like they maybe at risk to the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Labor recommends seeking work-at-home solutions. For more information visit www.dol.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.