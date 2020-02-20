BURTON CREEK RURAL CLINIC, in business for 42 years at 805 Kentucky Ave., is the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week. Business hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Appointments are welcome but not required. To learn more, visit www.burtonmc.com on the web, follow @BurtonCreekMedicalComplex on Facebook, call 256-2111 or email burtoncreekrural@gmail.com. Front row, from left: lab tech Yvonne Fisher, Dr. Leslie Barr, Lab Supervisor Patty Nichols, lab tech Brooke Williams and licensed clinical social workers Luanne McKee and Carolyn Turner. Back row: Dr. Aaron Mills, Dr. Jeffrey Roylance, Dr. Charles Swift, D.O.; Dr. Robert Martin, information technology tech Jeanette Lamb, IT specialist Matthew Oaks and Burton Creek Rural Clinic Administrator Tim Kimball.