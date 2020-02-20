GREATER WEST PLAINS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS OF THE WEEK

For 42 years, Burton Creek Rural Clinic has stood at 805 N. Kentucky Ave., Suite 1, in West Plains — no small feat for a “long-odds real estate gamble,” as Dr. Richard Bowles, clinic historian, referred to the facility in 2014.
Started in 1978 by Dr. Marvin Fowler, general physician and surgeon, and his friend Dr. Bruce Smith, dentist, the clinic has grown over the years to employ 60 local personnel.
Today, it is owned by Dr. Leslie Barr, Dr. Robert Martin, Dr. Aaron Mills, Dr. Jeffrey Roylance and Dr. Nate Swift, all doctors of medicine, save for Swift, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine. Tim Kimball is the clinic’s administrator.
We are a family practice clinic offering walk-in visits, obstetrics, colonoscopy, cosmetic laser, Botox and Juvederm,” said Kimball, adding the clinic also has in house X-ray, 4D ultrasound and lab. “We have very affordable rates for all services,” Kimball continued. “Our health care providers pride themselves on being a one-stop medical clinic where you can get everything you need to regain or maintain your health. Our goal is to provide you the care you need when you need it most.”
Business hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Appointments are welcome but not required. To learn more, visit www.burtonmc.com on the web, follow @BurtonCreekMedicalComplex on Facebook, call 256-2111 or email burtoncreekrural@gmail.com.
