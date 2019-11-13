Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) in West Plains invites all to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week, recognized Monday through Nov. 22.
To celebrate, the incubator at 408 Washington Ave. will host three events: a workshop, an open house and a “biz-storm” session.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, OzSBI will host a free Smart Start workshop outlining first steps for creating a successful and sustainable business.
An open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at OzSBI, offering a chance to meet the incubator’s community of entrepreneurs and enjoy light refreshments. It will be followed from 5 to 7 p.m. with “Biz-Storm and Pizza Night,” in which aspiring business owners can brainstorm and receive feedback on business ideas from like-minded entrepreneurs.
Registration is strongly encouraged for Smart Start and Biz-Storm and may be completed at ozsbi.com.
For more information call 256-9724.
