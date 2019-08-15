Jasper Engines & Transmissions have announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jasper Health WoRx, is expanding its onsite health and wellness services through its newest offering of telemedicine to Willow Springs employees.
Jasper Health WoRx began a journey earlier this year to take their services to the next level by introducing telemedicine between its two southern Indiana sites.
When one location’s appointment slots are full, patients can schedule a live privacy-secured video visit with a provider at the other site rather than waiting a longer period of time for a walk-in visit.
An outside service, American Well, previously partnered with the company to offer telemedicine for Jasper’s population across the country for several years now.
Company officials say the newest endeavor adds to the convenience and enables greater continuity of care by using Jasper Health WoRx’s own team to continue building relationships, particularly since patients will typically see one of the same two or three nurse practitioners each time.
Because of the success thus far of the telemedicine program, Jasper Health WoRx has expanded this offering to its Willow Springs manufacturing site of over 200 associate-owners and their family members. Because of Willow Springs’ rural location, said officials, Jasper Health WoRx’s telemedicine is coupled with continued availability of American Well, to strengthen the associates’ timely access to high quality health and wellness support.
Since implementing employee access to telemedicine in February 2012, thousands of visits have occurred to complement current physician-patient relationships for acute and chronic medical conditions, administer health screens and other preventive wellness activities.
The American Well service also allows patients to have labs drawn, obtain certain medications onsite to avoid delays in getting a prompt start on them — all without leaving company premises — and much more, including some occupational medicine, said officials.
The medical team and other supporting roles consist of a local physician medical director providing oversight, nurse practitioners, nurses, certified diabetic coach, dietitian, certified medical assistant, occupational therapist, occupational therapy assistants, massage therapist, chaplain, and on-call physician specialists.
