Arvest Wealth Management officials have announced that the company’s assets under management surpassed the $13 billion dollars mark as of the end of 2019, and the company has successfully completed the first phase of its move to a new customer and clearing platform.
The company, which offers wealth management, trust, investment, and insurance products and services, has investment and trust advisors throughout Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint. It recorded revenues of $69.6 million in 2019 and reported total assets under management of more than $13.2 billion as of Dec. 31.
“2019 was a year focused on our ongoing commitment to addressing the changing landscape of our business,” said President and CEO Jim King. “While we made significant operational and system enhancements in 2019, our investment and trust advisors, through our discovery and financial planning process, continued to work with our customers to better understand their hopes, dreams and goals, and work to create an investment plan to help them achieve those goals.”
The first phase of Arvest Wealth Management’s move to Pershing, a BNY Mellon company, was completed in 2019, officials said. Pershing will provide the wealth management company’s clearing and custody platform upon the second and final phase of consolidation and conversion in the first quarter of this year.
Arvest Wealth Management officials say they are excited about the move to Pershing and believe it will allow for better integration of wealth management services into the Arvest Bank online and digital platforms and provide a better customer experience.
“How our advisors engage and transact business with our existing customers and the next generation of our customers is important and evolving,” King said. “We believe this move to Pershing will provide Arvest Wealth Management the technology platform from which we can deliver the most competitive investment and advisory products and services to our customers in new and different ways that we believe our customers want, and to more seamlessly integrate our products and services into our bank’s digital infrastructure.”
