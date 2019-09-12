The Ozarks Small Business Incubator will host its first Biz-Storm and Pizza Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the incubator, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
All are invited for free pizza, soda and brainstorming.
Individuals are encouraged to attend to bounce business ideas off other like-minded entrepreneurs, hear success stories from community business leaders and network with other local “biz-stormers.”
Register by Monday online at www.ozsbi.com or by calling 256-9724.
