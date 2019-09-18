The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is now accepting nominations for its 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year.
For more than 50 years, National Small Business Week has celebrated the inspiring achievements of America’s small businesses and the countless contributions they make to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy.
“We are proud to recognize the small business owners that have made it their mission to support their communities and drive the entrepreneurial spirit forward,” SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton said. “A National Small Business Week award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement. Please take a moment to visit sba.gov/nsbw to nominate a deserving small business owner in your area. I wish all of our nation’s small businesses the best of luck and look forward to their nomination.”
SBA Awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week from May 3 through 9, 2020, include Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year, Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery and Federal Procurement Awards Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year, Small Business Subcontractor of the Year, Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors) and 8(a) Graduate of the Year.
In addition, awards are presented to SBA Resource Partners, including the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award, Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award and Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year.
Other awards given are the Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year, Small Business Investment Company of the Year and District Office Award.
All nominations must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020. All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to Kansas City District SBA Office, Springfield Branch, 830 E. Primrose St., Suite 101.
Call 417-890-8501 for more information.
