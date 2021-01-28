10/40 Coffee shop, 24 Court Square in West Plains, belongs to a not-for-profit called Willow Tree, LLC. It started with three friends' vision of helping the most unreached population in the world, e.g., socioeconomic challenges, education, food, clean water, as well as spiritual needs.
The name 10/40 refers to the rectangular area of North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, between 10 degrees north and 40 degrees north latitude. The idea was to take the unreached symbol of the 10/40 window and apply it to the local community and the individuals living in the 10/40 region by sending a portion of the company’s profits to both. “Coffee shops are a wonderful place to visit with friends, grow relationships, be inspired and make decisions that could change your community,” said Executive Director Judy Ogden. “About a year ago, TJ Swift House and 10/40 Coffee joined together to help employ and empower for the mission of helping people. The two entities unite people with and without disabilities to the work force in competitive employment.”
10/40 Coffee employs TJ Swift House workers, who are supported by a job coach, explained Ogden. The job coach gives instruction to the employee to help them be successful long-term. The employment not only gives people with disabilities the opportunity to earn wages, but it also teaches skills, accountability and socialization along with general life skills.
“The enjoyment, pride and self-worth people with disabilities gain from being employed is immeasurable,” Ogden said.
“What better atmosphere than a coffee shop to empower employees and people within our community to serve others with kindness, offer fellowship while enjoying good drinks and food, catch your breath, and then go back out to do good?” she continued. “Our motto is we hope you stay as long as you need and leave better than you came!”
That vision is the foundation for the changes happening now at 10/40: Just like it started with three friends several years ago, the expansion of what is happening with adding a gift boutique began when three different friends met to have coffee, too, Ogden shared.
She, owner Tracey Renfrow and interior designer Beverly Moore, with Moore to Love Homes, met almost three years ago and started discussing opening a boutique shop. The three of them left the coffee shop with the discussion pushed out of their minds, now three years later, the shop is undergoing what Ogden calls an “uplift” because the Lord has put it on their hearts to take on this new adventure, she said.
‘GIFTS TO GO’
10/40 is not only a “quaint little coffee shop,” it also serves soup, sandwiches, pastries and specialty items, explained Ogden.
Now, the business will also specialize in a “Gifts to Go” market that houses select pieces from Moore to Love Home collections and Thumbs Up inspirational line.
The Moore to Love collection is by Beverly and Brock Moore, who recently changed the business name from Interiors by Design to include their construction company.
“They are well known for creating beautiful custom spaces for their clients through their remodels and they are now building homes from the ground up,” said Ogden.
“Our first new construction home was sold before we even broke ground,” said Beverly. “That seemed like confirmation to us that there was a demand for new homes in our area.”
The Moores got their new business name from an issue of 417 Magazine in which their own home was featured. The phrase “Moore To Love” came from the article.
“That article was pinned thousands of times on Pinterest and has brought us a lot of exposure,” said Beverly. Since then, Beverly and Brock have gone on to win several design awards for their work, and have been published in 417 and 417 Home over a dozen times. They have also been featured in the Avenues magazine for their work in clients’ homes as well as their own.
Beverly has been an interior designer since 2003, and Brock has been making her designs come to life for the past five years with the help of their son Brock Logan and niece Morrell. When planning for the new venture at 10/40, their goal was to offer unique items that people will want to use in their own homes or give as a gift for someone to use in theirs.
The uniqueness of the items found in 10/40 will also be found in the Thumbs Up line, said Ogden.
Inspirational items such as handcrafted coffee cups, trinket boxes, journals and more are being designed by Tracey Renfrow and her creative team to help bring “Gifts to Go” to the West Plains community, as well as internationally through Etsy and Amazon.
“The idea of ‘Gifts to Go’ is to allow those who are looking for something that is not only beautiful, but will inspire one another and have meaning to give as a gift for someone else or even to themselves,” Ogden explained.
‘UNIQUE’ ADDITION
Not only are changes happening in the coffee shop area, but there is now a three-set production studio built downstairs for the Christian TV talk show “Unique” with Tracey Jo Renfrow. The show airs at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Channel 36, and can be found also on YouTube channel, “Unique with Tracey Jo Renfrow.”
The host, Renfrow shares messages and God’s word, and hosts special guests.
“The show is expanding to add a children’s portion that will give insight to highlight little ones’ ‘Unique’ relationship and views of God,” shared Ogden. “It will be a fun and insightful addition!”
On March 19, author and spiritual speaker Terri Savelle Foy will be in West Plains area for a conference and she will be a special guest on an episode of “Unique” that will air in April, said Ogden.
“The plan is that we will be airing the Lord’s word and it will go up and out through the broadcasting, the gifts, the fellowship during coffee, and the atmosphere of prayer that is taking place on the square,” she explained.
“We are a Christian entity and it is our belief and desire that everything we are doing at 24 Court Square in West Plains, Missouri, is by His design and for His purpose,” said Ogden. “We pray you feel His presence and love when you walk through the door! We invite you to come, have a cup of coffee, sit awhile, take some time for fellowship or to look around and be inspired, be connected, find joy, just breath and as Tracey Renfrow says, ‘Be blessed!’
This is a new venture for 10/40 and its staff is eager to share it with the community. Ogden said a grand opening date will be announced soon.
Follow all that is happening through social media: 10/40 Coffee @1040coffeeandpastries and Moore to Love Homes @mooretolovehomes on Facebook and Instagram, and “Unique” on Facebook and Pinterest.
