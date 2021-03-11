Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is reminding Missourians they can get business filing documents directly from the office’s website, at bsd.sos.mo.gov.
The office’s Business Services Division, which oversees filings for all businesses in Missouri, directly offers document services at basic rates. The division has recently received complaints from some Missourians who have paid higher rates for document services.
For example, purchasing a Certificate of Good Standing from the secretary of state’s office via credit card costs $11.25, while some outside companies offer the same document for much more.
“We want Missourians to know our office provides business filing documents directly through our website, and our fee schedule and any convenience fees are available online,” Ashcroft said.
The fee schedule and any convenience fees may be found at sos.mo.gov/business/corporations/forms.
The Business Services Division may be reached by calling 866-223-6535 or emailing corporations@sos.mo.gov.
