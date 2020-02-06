The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Small Business Development Center of Missouri State University-West Plains will host a “Funding Your Small Business” panel discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave., West Plains.
The panel will feature SBA Branch Manager Ram Basnet, SBDC Coordinator Darrell Hampsten, Chief Communications Officer Justine Petersen of Galen Gondolfi, U.S. Department of Agriculture Business Program Specialist Ray Mowery, Missouri Department of Economic Development Regional Manager Shad Bruner and OzSBI Financial Administrator Ila Sloan.
The topics of discussion will involve components of financing, common reasons a loan application gets rejected, types of financing and free local resources available to help start or grow a small business.
The event is free, however, attendees must register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/90345414567/ For more information call SBA Public Information Officer Ram Basnet at 417-889-6912 or call OzSBI at 256-9724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.