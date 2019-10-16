The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will host “Grant Writing 101: How to write a winning proposal” from 1 to 4 p.m. at the incubator, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
The workshop is for anyone looking to write a grant, whether for a nonprofit organization or as a freelance, said organizers.
Topics include grant writing basics, how to write a proposal, searching for funding, proper writing jargon, myths and staying in the know about funding opportunities.
The cost to attend is $125 for the public and $95 for OzSBI members, and the deadline to register is 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Register online at www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
