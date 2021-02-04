The Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains will host a Nonprofit Workshop Series in conjunction with Three Foxes Consulting. The series will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.
Feb. 12 and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
The first session, “Fundraising: The Art and Science of Asking for Money,” will focus on the fundamentals of a good development program and how to help an organization of any size reach its fundraising potential, said promoters. Participants will explore the different types of fundraiserss and demystify “making the ask.”
“You will come out of this class armed with knowledge of how to grow your fundraising program and the confidence to request funds to fulfill your organization’s mission,” said promoters.
The session will be presented by Monica Cawvey Gallagher, principal at Three Foxes Consulting. Gallagher is a committed fundraising professional with over 20 years of experience as a frontline fundraiser.
She began her career as the associate director of development at Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, followed by roles at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Field Museum, also in Chicago. In 2006, she moved to Philadelphia to take on the position of vice president for development at the National Constitution Center, where she served for six years. Following that, she led the development function at the University City Science Center and the Academy of Natural Sciences before founding Three Foxes in 2018.
Gallagher’s areas of expertise include development program structure and growth, recruitment and hiring, board governance, fundraising training and coaching, revenue diversification, writing, annual funds, individual giving, corporate giving, foundation giving, nonprofit technology and information management.
She gives her time as a volunteer with the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Greater Philadelphia Chapter Marketing Committee, NYC Shiba Rescue, the Advancement Committee at Providence Animal Center, and as a board member and chair of the Development Committee at Eastern State Penitentiary. She is a regular instructor in Young Involved Philadelphia’s Board Prep program, and a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Gallagher grew up in Missouri and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia before moving to Chicago to pursue her graduate studies at the University of Chicago. Currently, she lives on a farm in Howell County with her husband, five dogs and 12 chickens.
The second session, “Grant Writing: How to Write a Winning Proposal,” is aimed for anyone looking to write a grant, whether for a nonprofit organization or as a freelancer. Participants will learn grant writing basics, how to write a grant proposal and proper writing jargon.
Grant writing myths will be discussed and participants will explore resources available to stay in the know about funding opportunities, said promoters.
That topic will be presented by OzSBI CEO Heather W. Fisher, who has spent over 22 years writing grants for communities in Missouri and beyond. From 1999 to 2001, she served as the director of economic development for Thayer and Oregon County. During that time, she wrote and funded over $2 million in economic development grants.
Fisher then went on to establish her own grant writing firm, Heartland Strategies, LLC, assisting cities, nonprofits and community groups with grant applications, marketing campaigns and strategic plans. She operated her company for 10 years, leaving it in 2009 to assist the Downtown West Plains, Inc. board of directors with the establishment of the incubator. When the incubator opened its doors in 2012, Fisher served as its program coordinator and later executive director. Fisher continues to write program and facility grants for OzSBI.
Fisher moved to West Plains in 1998 with her husband Chrys. They have two sons at West Plains High School. She holds a master’s degree in social and economic development from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology for Westminster College.
She spent two and a half years in the U.S. Peace Corps in Thailand teaching English. She now lives on a farm in Howell County and enjoys spending time outdoors.
The cost to attend each workshop is $125 for general admission and $95 for OzSBI members. A bundle cost is being offered to attend both workshops for $225 for general admission and $180 for OzSBI members. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited to 15 participants.
COVID-19 safety requirements are in place at OzSBI and must be followed by everyone who enters the building.
To register, visit ozsbi.com/events or call 256-9724.
