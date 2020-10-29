The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce will convene at noon Tuesday, for its monthly business luncheon, to be held at Pizza Americana, 210 E. Main St. in Willow Springs.
Guest speakers for the session will be Myles Smith with Howell Oregon Electric Co-op and Heather Fisher with Ozarks Small Business Incubator.
Chamber officials explain that they have changed the location of luncheons in an effort to help support local businesses and will continue to meet in a new business location each month for the remainder of the year.
To order your meal ahead of time, call Pizza Americana, 417-469-3617.
