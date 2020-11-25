Simmons Bank recently received the 2020 Elite Lender designation from RMI Business Finance of Jefferson City for its work with Small Business Administration 504 Loans, which help approved small businesses attain long-term, fixed-rate financing used to acquire fixed assets for expansion or modernization.
Simmons Bank received a Platinum designation, the highest status awarded for an SBA lending business.
“Simmons Bank is proud to receive the Platinum Elite lenders designation awarded by RMI Business Finance,” said Mark Wilson, director of small business lending for Simmons Bank. “Our team works tirelessly to support small businesses across the country. It is an honor for Simmons to be recognized by RMI for the second year in a row.”
