Arvest Bank was set this week to launch its annual two-month Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves. Instead, it will proactively provide 1 million meals in the fight against hunger, officials have announced.
In its 10th year, Arvest’s Million Meals campaign has raised over 17 million meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
In West Plains, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach is Arvest’s food partner and will receive funding assistance from the bank.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, local food partners likely will see an increased need for the help Million Meals provides. Arvest encourages anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food contributions or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization if able.
“‘People Helping People’ has been part of Arvest’s mission for more than 20 years. That’s why we have decided to provide one million meals — in the form of direct monetary donations — to our 80-plus food partners as quickly as possible,” said Kyle Hubbard, president of Arvest Bank in Springfield. “The 2020 Million Meals campaign was scheduled to begin March 30 and last for two months, but we are providing this funding assistance because we believe our food partners need it now.”
The bank’s decision to provide a million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves. In 2018, 11.1% of American households were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources.
