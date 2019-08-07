The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced proposals are accepted for the Workforce Training Initiative through Sept. 30.
The initiative provides financial assistance to local governments, including high schools, community colleges, public technical colleges and public universities to support capital improvements, equipment, program supplies and training materials. Applicants may seek capital improvement funds, programming funds,or both.
The initiative — which is in step with Gov. Mike Parson’s stated two top priorities of getting more Missourians working through workforce development and building Missouri’s future through enhanced infrastructure – aims to help organizations address gaps in quality job training opportunities throughout the state and increase access to low and moderate income individuals.
“This program is designed to support the development and maintenance of successful job training programs that will increase access to underserved areas,” said Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. “This training initiative, which is the result of cross-department collaboration using pre-existing funds, is focused on securing a talented workforce to support the growth of our state’s businesses.”
The funding for the initiative comes from a combination of grants and contribution tax credits through the State Community Development Block Grant Program, the Neighborhood Assistance Program, and the Youth Opportunity Program.
For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, ded.mo.gov/content/workforce-training-initiative.
