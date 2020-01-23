ABC Carpet One is the latest business to join the Ozarks Small Business Incubator as a business champion member.
OzSBI Champions are businesses dedicated to seeing the region’s business community flourish. ABC Carpet One’s support allows OzSBI to grow mentoring programs, workshops and networking opportunities while helping entrepreneurs and business owners succeed.
OzSBI Champion Members receive exclusive benefits including free use of meeting rooms, discounts on OzSBI workshops, promotional opportunities and a banner placed in OzSBI’s lobby.
Businesses interested in participating in OzSBI’s membership program may call 256-9724, or visit www.ozsbi.com/members.
