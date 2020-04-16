As many folks get ready to receive their Stimulus check, Consumer Credit Counseling Services is
offering guidance on the best ways to use those dollars.
According to CCCS Director Holly Wilson, there are basically three groups of people with very different
circumstances: those who are recently unemployed, not at full employment and fully employed. Because
each situation is different, she and CCCS suggest specific strategies for each group.
RECENTLY EMPLOYED
"Many folks have never filed for unemployment and find themselves at a loss," said Wilson. She notes
that whether one worked for an employer or is self-employed, filing for unemployment can be done while
waiting for the stimulus check.
As part of the CARES Act, self-employed workers are now able to file for unemployment. Expect to
receive a denial, Wilson says. Once a denial is received, the CARES Act process can provide
assistance. Go to labor.mo.gov/coronavirus for all the latest information about next steps.
Consumer Credit Counseling Services also suggests gathering all bills, bank statements and investment
statements. Now is the time to connect with creditors including mortgage/ landlords, credit cards, utilities
and car lenders. Expect long hold times, says Wilson, adding this is the perfect time to keep the phone
charged, listen to hold music and start to prepare a stimulus strategy.
Although there is a moratorium on some foreclosures and evictions, a plan will be needed to for catching
mortgage/rent payments up. Ask lenders/landlords what they can offer, and follow the same line of
questioning for remaining bills, Wilson suggests.
Once one has applied for unemployment and gathered facts with all creditors, it’s time to write down a
stimulus plan, says Wilson, emphasizing the plan should be written down. "Share with anyone
contributing to the household. Make sure you have it distributed between housing, medications, utilities,
supplies, car payment and insurances," she notes. "This is your survival plan. Every dollar should have a
purpose. There is no miscellaneous category."
NOT AT FULL EMPLOYMENT
By this time, cutbacks to expenses have already been made, Wilson says, observing that one area of
concern may be one'scredit card debt.
Consumer Credit Counseling Services offers a Debt Management Plan designed to lower interest rates
and reduce payments to credit card companies. Wilson encourages calling CCCS at 417-889-7474 to
find out more.
"Once again, we suggest you gather all your bills and make those calls to all your creditors, including
housing and car lenders," she says. "Currently, many are offering plans to help the consumers. Leverage
your time to make the most of their plans."
Although the strategy should be very close to that of an unemployed worker, Wilson says, there is one
key difference: savings.
"Now is the time to review your emergency funds," she says. "Do you have $1000 in savings? If not, add
as much as you can to your emergency fund. You are working with a lot of variables. Having those funds
set aside for an emergency will greatly reduce your stress and allow you to focus your energies
elsewhere."
FULLY EMPLOYED
Those fortunate enough to find themselves in this category will still need a spending plan, says Wilson.
While planning, she recommends including a review of emergency funds and using local vendors to
stimulate the economy.
It’s also a time to consider donating a portion to local charities that help support communities, she
encourages.
"Remember to keep any receipts as these donations to any 501(3)(c) organizations are tax deductible,"
she says. "If your credit cards took a beating over the last couple of months, please check out our Debt
Management Plan. Use this time to stabilize your credit."
"If you have any questions about your financial picture, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Consumer
Credit Counseling Services," Wilson urges. "Although we’ve moved to phone and Zoom as we social
distance, we are open and staffed with Certified Counselors. Every situation is unique. We have many
tools available to help. Consumer Credit Counseling Services has been serving our communities for over
50 years. Please use our expertise to help you find your answers and solutions."
To learn more call 417-889-7474 or email holly@cccsoftheozarks.org.
