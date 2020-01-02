Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in November 2019, remaining unchanged from October, reports the Missouri departments of Economic Development and Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove influences of predictable seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change monthly. While the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, employment in Missouri did increase strongly in November, adding 5,300 jobs from October.
Missouri has over-the-year job gains across key industries with employment growing by 37,100 jobs, or 1.3% over the last year, said officials.
To view the 21-page November 2019 jobs report, visit meric.mo.gov/media/pdf/unemployment-rate-and-industry-file-pdf.
