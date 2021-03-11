The McDonald’s Arches are one of the many recognized symbols across the U.S. While people may relate to the McDonald’s brand as their favorite quick-service restaurant to enjoy a quick meal, many do not realize that most restaurants are independently owned and operated by people who live in the very communities they serve.
Today in the U.S., McDonald’s has 700 franchises independently owned and operated by women, and West Plains is home to one of them: Andi Hilburn-Vaini, a second generation McDonald’s owner/operator.
Monday marked International Women’s Day, a day established to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Hilburn-Vaini’s story showcases the utmost example of perseverance and success, say company officials, adding, “We come together to celebrate Andi and all women, recognizing the achievements that have made a difference and impacted great change for women in the work force over the years.”
Hilburn-Vaini was born and raised in West Plains and her roots run deep. Her mother, Norma Hilburn, and father, Larry Hilburn, opened the very first McDonald’s restaurant in the community in 1980. While the Hilburns were operating the burger business in town, Andi attended school in West Plains and had many tasks to help the family business.
Her list was long, but the most memorable included counting ketchup packets during inventory or standing on a milk crate to hand out orders in the drive-thru.
“My Mom even made me a crew uniform to wear when I was helping out at the stores,” she said. “I would bring my sleeping bag to take naps and did numerous amounts of homework in the booths.”
Over the years, the family business expanded to several locations across the area. However, Larry Hilburn unexpectedly passed away in 1997, leaving the fate of the restaurants in the hands of his widowed wife, Norma.
Hilburn-Vaini had a front row seat to a brave and determined example of perseverance, watching her mother take on a new role. Norma went through the process required to become a McDonald’s owner/operator to keep the stores in the family, and she was officially approved in 1998.
After Hilburn-Vaini graduated from West Plains High School in 1995, she went on to further her education at Drury University, all while continuing to work in the restaurants in a more official capacity.
From crew-to-crew trainer, to shift manager, to general manager, Hilburn-Vaini was determined to follow in the path of both successful parents and become a McDonald’s owner/operator. She did so in 2010, taking ownership of the very first restaurant her father opened in West Plains. It was a proud moment for the Hilburn and Vaini families.
Today, Hilburn-Vaini owns nine McDonald’s restaurant locations where she employs close to 800 members of the community. She is the president of the Missouri Advertising Co-Op, governing more than 120 McDonald’s restaurants serving six states. Hilburn-Vaini enjoys leading with other women as the McDonald’s Women’s Operator Network (WON) National Membership Chair.
Through her career with McDonald’s, she has had many accomplishments, such as becoming the recipient of the prestigious Ronald Award in 2019. The award is presented to the top 1% of owner/operators across the U.S. for their outstanding contributions to strengthening the McDonald’s brand and serving their customers and local communities. Her work in West Plains played a large part in receiving the recognition.
Hilburn-Vaini’s passion lies in serving her community. Her small-town roots remain a part of her core and with “a heart of true gold, giving back when and where she can is just in her blood,” say company officials.
She was recognized in 2019 as the Humanitarian of West Plains through the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce. She has been a supporter of the education system through grant programs and donating to the schools for needs such as the West Plains football field where last year she helped purchase a new sound system and scoreboard.
“We do not give this award away to just anyone,” said Jessica Collins, executive director of the chamber, of the Humanitarian award. “Andi truly embodies the word humanitarian, and we are so grateful for her involvement and generosity in our community. Andi was a tremendous asset during her tenure on our board of directors and she is an absolute joy to work with. Her dedication and professionalism are truly inspiring.”
To her employees, she offers many benefits to allow them to grow and learn. For example, Archways to Opportunity is a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that support employees earning a high school diploma or working towards a college degree. In 2020, employees in her nine restaurants received a total of over $54,000 to help them on a path to success.
Hilburn-Vaini tries to be a positive influence for her women employees. She empowers them to reach higher and wants to help them become leaders whether that is in her restaurants, the community or wherever they choose to spend their time. It is important to her to provide opportunities for women both in her community and in the workplace.
“I couldn’t ask for a more supportive role model,” said Ashley Collins, Hilburn-Vaini Organization office administrator. “Andi encourages me and my colleagues to pursue growth opportunities both personally and professionally, and I am so grateful to work for such a strong leader.”
