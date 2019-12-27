Florabama Geospatial Solutions (FGS) Surveyors will ring in the new year at a new location in East Towne Village, 1390 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The company is moving from its current location on West Trish Knight Street downtown to the space that was formerly occupied by Jackies’ Gifts, which closed late last year.
The business was first opened by Ralph Riggs in 1987 in West Plains, under the name Riggs & Associates (RAI). Riggs has been elected the Howell County Surveyor since 1989.
RAI was acquired by FGS of Florida in spring 2018 and Riggs remained with the company as president of the West Plains location, the new company headquarters. The company now has a subsidiary office in DeFuniak Springs in the Florida panhandle.
According to company officials, the expansion was made in order to broaden FGS’ national footprint and strengthen resources for clients across the nation. The company holds several federal contracts and numerous large subcontractor agreements, recently taking local employees to survey areas in Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
“We use top of the line surveying equipment, including drones, lidar scanning and aerial photography control to ensure the highly accurate data,” said Riggs.
Notable projects carried out locally include surveying for the Ozarks Medical Center expansion project and remarking the boundary surrounding U.S. Forest Service land. FGS also donates surveying work for Habitat for Humanity land donations.
The company is a HUBZone Certified Small Business, a designation given to employers meeting certain criteria, the largest of which is employing a workforce consisting of employees living in historically underutilized business zones.
FGS currently has nine employees and is looking to hire more.
“While the company grows, we will continue to hold onto our small business culture,” said Riggs. “For example, one of our West Plains crews recently surveyed in Puerto Rico, which was the first time one of the field technicians had been to the ocean, so the party chief took him snorkeling.
According to Riggs, the company seeks experienced field technicians and crew leads. Minimum qualifications for the entry-level field technician include having the ability to travel for several weeks on short notice; a strong understanding of mathematics, particularly geometry, as well as measurments and survey computations; and the ability to think independently and willingness to take direction.
Ideal candidates will have prior experience using modern equipment, related certifications, a desire to explore and develop new technologies, experience with design and drafting software and experience flying a drone..
FGS - Surveyors has been a member of the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce since January 1987.
For more information about the company visit www.FGS-Surveyors.com, call 256-8125, email office@FGS-Surveyors.com or follow @FGSsurveyors on Facebook.
