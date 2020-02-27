On Saturday, Gordmans, 1306 Southern Hills Center in West Plains, will throw a birthday party for anyone with a leap year birthday. The fun festivities will include birthday hats, streamers, balloons plus cupcakes and a special gift for the leap year birthday gal or guy.
Gordmans officials say the company is putting the fun back into shopping by having special events like celebrating leap year birthdays.
In-store activities for those celebrating their birthday Feb 29 include special gifts for guests with a valid ID and their friends celebrating a leap year birthday; cupcakes, hats, streamers and balloons; and birthday shout-outs over the store’s public address system.
Guests not celebrating a leap year birthday can sign up for Gordmans’ Style Circle Rewards program to receive a special gift on their birthdays.
Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, is an off-price retailer, which means Gordmans offers popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores, say company officials.
Because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept, Stage is converting its department stores to Gordmans off-price stores during 2020. In addition, for further convenience, customers can ship their Amazon orders to Gordmans’ in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
