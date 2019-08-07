Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff, Ark., recently announced it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with the Landrum Company headquartered in Columbia. Landrum is the parent company of Mtn. View-founded Landmark Bank.
According to the terms of the agreement, Simmons will acquire all outstanding capital stock of Landrum in an all-stock transaction.
“We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to engage in this transaction with the Landrum Company,” said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “With over $3 billion of assets and locations throughout Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, Landmark Bank will fit in our organization perfectly. Landmark Bank is a strong banking franchise with deep history and much success in the communities it serves, and I am thrilled that the Landmark Bank team has chosen to become our newest partner.
“By combining our companies, we will substantially enhance our ability to provide quality financial products and services to our customers throughout Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. We look forward to officially welcoming Landmark Bank’s customers and associates to the Simmons family later this year.”
Landrum’s unaudited financial highlights as of June 30 include $3.3 billion in assets, $2.1 billion in loans and $3.0 billion in deposits across 39 branches.
“We at Landmark Bank are extremely excited about the opportunity to join forces with Simmons,” said Kevin Gibbens, Landrum’s president and CEO. “Simmons has grown to become an impressive regional bank known for successfully integrating its merger partners into its enterprise, and that gives me great confidence in our combined future.
“Through this transaction, we will be able to take advantage of Simmons’ size and scale to provide our customers with additional products and services, as well as greater lending capabilities. I am convinced that this strategic transaction represents the best path forward for our customers, associates, and shareholders alike.”
Under the terms of the agreement, the holders of Landrum’s common stock will receive an aggregated 17.35 million shares of the company’s common stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments.
Each share of Landrum common stock will be converted into the right to receive about 25.5 shares of the company’s common stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. In addition, each share of Landrum’s series E preferred stock will be converted into the right to receive one share of Simmons’ series D preferred stock.
Completion of the transaction is expected during the fourth quarter of 2019 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Landrum, as well as customary regulatory approvals. After closing, Landmark Bank is expected to continue operations as a separate bank subsidiary of Simmons for an interim period until it is merged with and into Simmons Bank.
Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Simmons, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company served as financial advisor to Landrum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.