The old adage goes if you want to know a person, walk a mile in their shoes, but over the last 47 years Steve York has been more interested in keeping people walking in their own shoes.
As much as he’s enjoyed it, though, that will change at the end of the month when York, the owner of York Shoe Repair, retires.
He got his start in West Plains at Scharnhorst Shoe Repair on Washington Avenue, located about where Game Stop is now. He then opened his first shoe repair business in Thayer, commuting from West Plains for four years, before opening York Shoe Repair 30 years ago in Southern Hills Shopping Center.
The building was brand new then; now, he is working part-time to finish the last of his jobs, surrounded by racks of shoe polish in dozens of shades, leather repair tools, glue, thread, buffing machines, and a 1951 Singer manual treadle patch machine he uses to stitch leather.
He also does repairs on ball gloves, purses, briefcases, saddles and coats, but says most of his work has been requests for repairs on beloved pairs of footwear.
“Everyone has a favorite pair of shoes,” he observed. Restoring them to use could include gluing a rubber sole back onto sneakers or a heel back onto dress shoes, or sewing a new leather sole onto a pair of cowboy boots that’s been broken in just right.
Other services have included adding orthopedic devices and taps to dancing shoes, and stretching shoes to make a more comfortable fit. Over the decades, the main shift he’s seen in footwear has been from leather to manmade materials in the manufacture.
He estimated the number of repairs he’s made over nearly 50 years in the thousands and is looking forward to vacationing, spending time with his grandkids and “huntin’ and fishin’”, but feels lucky to have been able to do what he loves for so long.
“I want to put a thank you out there to all the customers I’ve had through the years that kept me doing what I’ve enjoyed doing a long time,” he said.
